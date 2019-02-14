Nubia sends out invite for Nubia α launch on February 25

A few days ago, Nubia released a poster that teased it would attend this year’s edition of MWC. The poster hinted at the launch of a flexible device at the event. Nubia has now sent invites confirming that the launch is actually for the Nubia α, its foldable smartphone which wraps around the wrist like a smartwatch.

The renders of the Nubia α show the device has a flexible touch display. There are thick bulges on the sides with the right one housing a camera and a button. There is also a port on the left side for data transfer as there are contact pins underneath for charging.

READ MORE: Nubia executive confirms 5G smartphone will launch this year

The video ad Nubia made for the device shows it also doubles as a fitness device. The display is attached to a flexible metal band that comes in black and champagne gold. Even though it has been months since it debuted at IFA 2018, we still don’t know anything about its specs.

The invite says the product launch is scheduled for 6:00 pm on February 25.

(Source, Via)