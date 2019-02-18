Vivo U-series to launch tomorrow, first phone is a ¥1000 flagship

Less than a week after announcing a new sub-brand called iQOO, Vivo is set to announce a brand new series. The Chinese manufacturer took to Weibo to announce it will unveil the new U-series of smartphones tomorrow.

The announcement includes a poster which shows a phone we believe to be the first of the U-series, and to be honest, its design isn’t one we haven’t seen before. The phone has a waterdrop notch at the top which houses the selfie camera. It also has a moderately sized bottom bezel. The poster doesn’t show the rear of the phone.

The caption for the post says the device is a ¥1000 (~$150) flagship, so we expect it to have some pretty impressive specs and features unusual to that price range though we don’t expect a flagship processor. Nevertheless, we are curious to know what it packs.

READ MORE: Vivo V15 Pro hands-on images reveal it design from all angles

The Vivo U-series will be the manufacturer’s second series in the span of one year. Back in May 2018, it announced the Vivo Z1, the first of the new series. The Z-series also includes the Vivo Z1i, the Vivo Z3, Vivo Z3i, and Vivo Z1 Lite.

(Source, Via)