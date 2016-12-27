Image of Sony Xperia XZ (2017) Front Panel Leaked

Sony’s next phone is called the Sony Xperia XZ (2017) and a real photo of the front panel has been leaked online. The photo shows the phone will come with a curved display and might have dual speakers judging from the cut-outs at the top and bottom of the panel.

The Xperia XZ is expected to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor and be the first Xperia flagship that breaks the 3GB RAM curse that has plagued Sony phones for years.

Sony has a conference scheduled for the 4th of January at CES 2017 but chances are that the Xperia XZ won’t surface at the event.

The Xperia XZ should come with Sony’ signature feature which is water and dust resistance. We also expect that next year’s model will have a fingerprint scanner on all models as the gripe with this year’s model is the lack of a fingerprint scanner in the US version.

