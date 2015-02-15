Lenovo A6800 hits TENAA, looks like a Vivo device!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Lenovo and Huawei are probably the two well known tech giants from China also trying out their luck in the smartphone market.

Huawei, has managed to create its own style with its beautiful looking Huawei Ascend Mate, P flagship series as well as the Huawei Honor series. On the hand, Lenovo has consistently struggled in carving out its own space in the market. The Lenovo Vibe Z as well as the Lenovo Vibe X did show some promise, but none have been highly successful.

In fact, the company had to resort to Apple for designing a new affordable smartphone. In case, you didn’t get it till now, we are talking about the recently announced Lenovo Sisley S90. Now it looks like the company’s latest favorite is Vivo as a new Lenovo smartphone has just hit TENAA showing off a design much similar to the Vivo X series phones.

The phone with the model number A6800 comes with a 5-inch 1080 x 720p display. Yes, this is a weird resolution for a 5-inch display, so for now, we think its a mistake. Further, the phone comes with MT6732 64-bit quad-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage which is further expandable. There is a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front shooter. It runs on Android 4.4 KitKat OS and supports 4G LTE/ 3G and GSM networks. For colors, users can choose between, gold, silver and white.

The specs are nothing out of the ordinary and makes the Lenovo A6800 a mid-range device.

We still don’t know the battery, pricing or availability details of the device. But since this phone has made it to TENAA, expect more information in the next few weeks.

Full Lenovo A6800 Specs are as given below

Available colors silver, gold, white

body size 142.8 × 70.9 × 7.5 ( mm)

Weight 142.6 (g)

5-inch capacitive TFT display, 16m colors

1GB RAM + 8GB ROM (MicroSD: Yes)

Connectivity features: GSM, TD-SCDMA, TD- LTE, LTE FDD

Network frequency : 900MHz, 1800MHz, 1900MHz, 2GHz, Band 38, Band 39, Band 40,1.9GHz

