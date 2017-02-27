OnePlus 5 Specs Rumors: Dual-Edge Display, Snapdragon 835, 8 GB RAM, 4000 mAh Battery and More

Previous rumors have stated that OnePlus would be skipping “4” in the name of its next flagship as the number is consider unlucky in China. Hence, the OnePlus 3T’s successor is rumored to arrive with OnePlus 5 (or OnePlus Five) moniker. According to KoreaPortal, the 2017 OnePlus flagship is expected to feature an aluminum and glass combination chassis along with a dual-edge curved display.

As far as the design of OnePlus 5 is concerned, it is pegged to appear similar to the Galaxy S7 Edge. The source claims it is powered with Snapdragon 830 chipset. It should be noted that Qualcomm has not unveiled a chipset named as Snapdragon 830. Since the Chinese firm has already released Snapdragon 821 chipset powered OnePlus 3T, the OnePlus 5 is pegged to come loaded with Snapdragon 835 SoC.

OnePlus is expected to continue with 6 GB of RAM on its upcoming flagship. However, other sources claim that it may feature 8 GB of RAM. The OnePlus 5 is speculated to come in two storage models like 64 GB and 128 GB. It may feature for expandable storage that will support for up to 256 GB additional storage space.

For photography, the OnePlus flagship may feature a 23-megapixel rear snapper and a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel, the same one that is present on OnePlus 3. It is expected to feature a USB Type-C port. It will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. A 4,000 mAh battery with Dash Charge fast charging support is rumored to power the OnePlus 5. Other sources also claim that the OnePlus 5 would be sporting chassis like Xiaomi Mi Mix.

The recently announced Sony Xperia XZ Premium is the first commercial smartphone to be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset. Even though it was announced on Feb. 27 at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, the smartphone is expected to be available for purchase between March to May.

Previous reports have stated that Qualcomm has allotted the initial batch of Snapdragon 835 chipset to Samsung to power the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagships that will be announced on March 29. Both phones are rumored to be available for purchase by April 21. Hence, the Xperia XZ Premium and other flagships featuring Snapdragon 835 are rumored to release in the second quarter of this year.

The OnePlus 3 was announced in June last year. Hence, the OnePlus Five running on Snapdragon 835 is likely to be announced at the end of Q2 2017. The authenticity of the rumored OnePlus 5 specs revealed by the source of this news seems doubtful as the report contains inaccurate information like Snapdragon 830 and 400 mAh battery. Hence, we advise our readers to digest this report with the proverbial grain of salt.

