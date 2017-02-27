MediaTek Helio X30 with Deca-core SoC, PowerVR Graphics Announced to Rival Snapdragon 835, Exynos 8895

There are many Chinese smartphones that are powered by MediaTek chipsets. The recently announced Sony Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra are also fueled by MediaTek’s Helio P20 SoC. With the company manufacturing advanced chipsets at a faster pace, it soon expected to take on market giants like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon and Samsung’s Exynos chipsets. The Taiwanese firm has now announced its newest and most powerful chipset – the Helio X30 chipset, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017.

The MediaTek Helio X20 from last year was the world’s first ten-core processor. Now the company has announced the Helio X30 SoC, an upgraded version of Helio X20.It is also features a deca-core processor built with 10 nm manufacturing process. After Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895, the Helio X30 is the third chipset to be built with 10 nm manufacturing process.

The SoC also includes PowerVR graphics. Compared to its predecessor, the Helio X30 consumes 50 percent less power and delivers 35 percent better performance than Helio X20.

The deca-core processor includes two Cortex A73 processors working at 2.5 GHz, four Cortex A53 processors functioning at 2.2 GHz and four Cortex A35 processors running with a speed of 1.9 GHz. For topnotch graphics, it includes PowerVR 7XTP-MT4 quad-core graphics working at 800 MHz.

Like Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chipsets, the Helio X30 also supports up to 8 GB of LPDDR4 RAM at 1866 MHz. It also supports UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphones powered by Helio X30 will deliver a max display resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels.

For photography, it Helio X30 SoC can feature dual 14-bit ISPs to support 16-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual cameras that can shoot with a recording resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. The CorePilot 4.0 technology can determine the power usage and deliver optimum battery performance at the lowest power. It also features support for Cat. 10 LTE modem.

Jeffery Ju, MediaTek’s Executive Vice President and Co-COO confirmed at MWC 2017 that the Helio X30 would be powering less than ten smartphones this year. Rumors have it that the Vernee Apollo 2 would be the first smartphone that would be featuring the new chipset. It is slated to get unveiled at MWC.

