Sony Xperia XZs China Release Date and Pricing Details

Sony announced a bunch of new Xperia phones at MWC 2017, one of which is the Xperia XZs. The Xperia XZs does not qualify as a 2017 flagship and Sony is not advertising it as that. That title belongs to the Xperia XZ Premium. However, asides from the Snapdragon 820 processor, the XZs does feature some very 2017-ish features.

Sony launched the Xperia XZs in China today and have announced when the phone will be available as well as price details.

The Xperia XZs sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display. This is a Sony phone, so expect it to be different from your average 1080p screen. Like the Xperia XZ Premium which is Sony’s flagship, the XZs also has the same 19MP Sony IMX400 sensor. The IMX400 is the first sensor for smartphones with three-layered stacked CMOS with DRAM. There is Motion Eye tracking which captures images when movements are detected, making sure you don’t miss a thing before you press the shutter button. It also has support for slow-motion recording at 960fps. The front camera is a 22mm wide-angle 13MP shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

For the Xperia XZs, Sony has gone for the Snapdragon 820 processor. Still a powerful processor but one we didn’t expect to see from a manufacturer like Sony, seeing as there is the more powerful Snapdragon 821 variant. The rest of the specs are still flagship level. There is 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with a SD card slot that accepts 256GB cards. The phone will come with Android 7.1 Nougat pre-installed.

READ MORE: Sony Xperia XZ Premium Wins Award for best New Smartphone at MWC 2017. Beats LG G6 and Huawei P10 Plus

Under the hood is a 2900mAh battery which should be sufficient for its 5.2-inch display. There is Quick Charge 3.0 support and a bunch of features to prolong battery life. The Xperia XZs also has an IP65/68 rating.

The Xperia XZs will be available for purchase in mid-April and will sell for ¥4699 ($680). You will be able to choose from either Ice Blue, Warm Silver, and Black.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: