When Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 last year, it also announced a sub $100 version called the Redmi 4A. To keep the Redmi 4A under the $100 mark, Xiaomi had to sacrifice a number of features.

First, the Redmi 4A is bundled with a smaller battery, 3120mAh to be precise. It also doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner. But apart from those two features, the phone is still a great device. It has an all-metal body, a 5-inch 720p display, a Snapdragon 425 SoC, and 16GB of built-in storage with option for expansion. It also has dual SIM slots. There is also a decent 13MP shooter on the rear and a 5MP sensor up front.

Xiaomi released the Redmi 4A in gold and rose gold but a new listing on a Russian website shows that there is a gray version coming. So if you have been holding back on purchasing a unit because of its colors, the Gray Redmi 4A might be what you have been waiting for.

Another new feature we might see coming to the Redmi 4A is a new storage variant. We have been seeing sightings of a 32GB variant of the phone on sites like Aliexpress. This doesn’t look like an error on the part of the sellers and it appears they know something we don’t. No orders have been completed so far, so it seems this is like a pre-order.

As at the time of writing, the Redmi 4A is not available on Xiaomi’s website. It might have been pulled off because of the possible launch of new color and storage variant. Expect the gray Redmi 4A to cost a bit more when it becomes available.

