China to Get High-End Version of Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM & 128GB ROM

For the next couple of days or even weeks, Samsung’s newly announced Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be the most talked about device. Following its launch yesterday, there have been an endless stream of Galaxy S8 news on the internet. So expect it to continue today.

The new flagship from Samsung comes in two variants,the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+. Both have 2K displays, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. They also have the same 12MP rear camera and 8MP autofocus front facing camera. Samsung has pre-installed Android 7.0 Nougat on both phones and has included a multitude of ways to keep your phone secure. There is an iris scanner, a fingerprint scanner, face unlock, pin, pattern, and password.

All these features are the standard across all regions except for China. It turns out that the Galaxy S8+ will be launched with 6GB of RAM and 128GB in the Asian country. This should not come as a surprise as this has been rumored before. Last year, Samsung’s first 6GB RAM phone, the Galaxy C9 Pro was also first released in China.

The info comes from a post on Weibo by @ice universe. There is no detail of the price yet but some have speculated that it will be priced as high as ¥6000 ($870).

Further, the fact that the 6GB RAM version of the phone was spotted on TENAA should be a good indication that the high-end model would make its way into China.

