Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5 Gets A Processor Upgrade & New 256GB Storage Version

Xiaomi has announced an upgrade to the 12.5-inch version of its first laptop, the Mi Notebook Air. The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5 was announced last year along with a bigger 13.3-inch version, both using different processors. While the 13.3-inch version packs an Intel Core i5 processor, the 12.5-inch version comes with an Intel core M3 (6th generation) processor.

Now, Xiaomi has given the Mi Notebook Air 12.5 a processor upgrade and this it announced via the official Mi Notebook Weibo account. The upgrade now sees the Notebook Air 12.5 featuring a seventh generation Intel Core M3 processor which brings a 12% improvement in performance over the previous generation. The 12.5-inch Mi Notebook also now comes in an additional 256GB storage version in addition to the initial one with 128GB storage. Both storage options still retain their ability to be expanded further.

The new Mi Notebook Air 12.5 retains the same configurations as the previous version. It sports same ultra-slim build just 12.9mm thick, all-metal body and weighed just 1.07kg. There is 4GB of RAM supporting the processor and the laptop is reputed as able to offer up to 11.5 hours of use. It also comes with fast charge support.

The new Xiaomi M Notebook Air 12.5 would be up for registration on March 30 by 10 AM on Mi.com. The price has not been announced but the original version starts at 3,499 Yuan (~$507). Perhaps, this new version with its upgrades may start a little higher than that.

(source)

