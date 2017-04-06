Nubia Z17 Mini Dual Camera Sample Photos: Topnotch Quality!

ZTE’s elite brand Nubia latest smartphone, the Z17 Mini which has just been launched today comes with a dual camera setup at the rear. The dual camera has been the major highlight on the phone right from when it appeared on TENAA to the teaser featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. Nubia had even teased some of the features of the dual cameras earlier on.

As if that was not enough, Nubia CEO Ni Fei also shared some sample images shot on the Nubia Z17 Mini rear cameras on Weibo. The quality of the photos is incontestably high with bokeh effects that give a blur effect to the adjoining environment but highlight the subject with clarity. The images don’t look like what was captured while in motion so, there is the possibility of a time-lapse feature being on the camera.

The Nubia Z17 Mini sports a 5.2-inch TFT 1080p display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 653 on one model, backed by 6GB of RAM and there is another model with a Snapdragon 652 processor that is backed by 4GB of RAM. Both models come with 64GB storage apiece which is expandable up to 200GB. The phone sports a 13MP sensor at the rear camera but there is also a second sensor likely a depth of field sensor. The front camera is a 16MP selfie shooter which should do justice to our selfie needs. Keeping the lights on is a 2,930mAh battery. Meanwhile, check out more sample photos from under.

