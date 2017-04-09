New Video Says The UMiDigi C Note is Sufficient for A Day of Heavy Use

UMiDigi (formerly known as Umi) has a new phone, the all-metal UMiDigi C Note. The budget phone has a lot going for it but a new promotional video focuses on its battery life.

The video shows the UMiDigi C Note compared against Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4. The test is actually a comparison of video playback time and its nice to see the C Note come out on top even with its smaller battery.

UMiDigi says the C Note is able to achieve this because its quad-core chip consumes less power than the deca-core Helio X20 in the Xiaomi. Not only that, but it also runs Android Nougat out of the box which features a less aggressive version of Doze.

The UMiDigi C Note features a 5.5-inch FHD Sharp IGZO screen, a 1.5GHz quad-core SoC, 3GB of RAM and 32GB ROM. Storage can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot (256GB max.). There is a 13MP rear camera on the back with dual-LED flash and a 5MP for selfies. It is powered by a 3800mh battery, has a front-mounted fingerprint scanner and costs just $150.

