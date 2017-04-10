The MegaWheels TW01 is A Safe Hoverboard With A Samsung Battery

Just a few years ago, self balancing scooters (or hoverboards) were pretty popular. Then complaints started springing up about them catching fire while in use or while charging. It was a pretty big deal which resulted in stores like Amazon pulling them off their sites and airlines banning them from flights. But does that mean hoverboards are dead? Not at all. All you have to do is to make sure you buy an original one with a certified safe battery like the MegaWheels TW01.

MegaWheels is known as a supplier of hoverboards but has decided to launch its own. The TW01’s selling point is its 4400mAh Samsung lithium battery which is UL2272 certified. The hoverboard is also CE, RoHS and TÜV certified.

The MegaWheels TW01 is only available for the European market for now. It has dual 350W motors for a powerful and stable ride and boasts a maximum speed of 7mph (11.27kmh) It comes in white, red, blue, black, and carbon fiber and supports a maximum load of 120kg. MegaWheels says the TW01 has a 1-year warranty and is tax free for European buyers.

If you are interested in getting the MegaWheels TW01 you can head to their website or place an order on AliExpress or Ebay. The company says they are working on listing it on Amazon too. There is a promo on their AliExpress page and you can grab a number of coupons to save a bit on its $349 price. There is also a promotion where you can win a free unit or buy it for just $59. It’s on at the moment.

READ MORE: Xiaomi Launches ¥1999 ($239) Smart Electric Scooter

MegaWheels will also be at the Asia-World Expo (Global Sources Electronics Fair) holding in Hong Kong from the 11th to 14th of April. You can find them at booth 2G18 and check out their products.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: