New Xiaomi Mi 6 Front Panel Images Appear Online

As the Xiaomi Mi 6 launch draws closer, the leaks continue to increase. Not too log after we spotted the front panel of the Mi 6 in several leaks, more images of the Xiaomi Mi 6 front panel have appeared online. The latest leaked images are perfectly similar to the previous ones we have seen and they look very real.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is not only expected to pack a Snapdragon 835 chipset, it is also said to come without the 3.5mm audio jack and with a waterproof body. The Mi 6 is also said to feature an iris recognition and an opening for that is present in this recent leak. Another feature to note on the front panel is that the Mi 6 would have a display covering the entire screen and there is an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor which is on the oval-shaped home button. The leaked front panel images again show that the Mi 6 front display will have black and white bezels around the display, obviously on different versions but the bezels are ultra-thin.

Read Also: First Xiaomi Mi 6 Camera Sample Spotted

Perhaps, the GFXBench listing for Xaiomi Sagit suspected to be the Mi 6 is the source for a more authentic specs sheet for the Mi 6. The Mi 6 is listed with a 5.15-inch display with a Full HD resolution. There are likely two CPU variants, both octa-core chips clocked at 2.2GHz and 2.4GHz respectively. There is no doubt this is the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 since the device is listed with an Adreno 540 GPU. The memory variants are likely a 4GB + 64GB combo as well as a 6GB + 128GB version.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: