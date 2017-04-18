Andy Rubin’s Essential Android Phone Specifications Surface on GFXBench

One of the most awaited smartphones of this year is the flagship Android smartphone from Andy Rubin, the co-founder of Android OS before Google acquired it. The flagship phone would be released through his company named Essential Products, Inc. Rubin has already teased the first look of the phone and now its specifications have appeared on GFXBench benchmarking platform. In January, the Geekbench benchmarks had also appeared.

The smartphone has appeared with a model number of Essential FIH-PM1. FIH stands for Foxconn International Holdings which indicates that Foxconn could be manufacturing the phone.

It bears a screen size of 5.5 inches and it offers a resolution of 1,312 x 2,560 pixels. The display provides an aspect ratio 80:41 which is similar to 18:9 on the LG G6. The Snapdragon 835 SoC that is present under the hood of the device features a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and Adreno 540 graphics. The SoC is supported by 4 GB of RAM. The native storage provided on the phone is 16 GB.

It has a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and a frontal shooter of 8-megapixel. The GFXBench listing suggests that the back camera does not feature autofocus. The phone is preloaded with Android 7.0 Nougat. On Geekbench, the phone has scored 1,844 points on single-core test and 5,426 on multi-core test.

I'm really excited about how this is shaping up. Eager to get it in more people's hands… pic.twitter.com/LRzQCFSKTm — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) March 27, 2017

According to Essential, its upcoming smartphone has “the ability to gain new hardware feature over time.” Speculations have it that the Essential phone would arriving with some modular capabilities and the already teased bezel-less display is expected to carry support for a function similar to 3D Touch on Apple iPhones. One of the rumored modules will allow users to snap high resolution 360-degree photos with the Essential phone. Speculations have it that the Essential flagship smartphone may get announced in the second half of this year.

