Elephone P9000 Now on Sale on Amazon India

A few days ago, the Elephone P9000 got a stable Android Nougat update. Today, its on sale on Amazon India and the asking price is Rs.11,999 (~$186).

For that price, you get a 4GB RAM phone with 32GB of built-in storage and a 5.5-inch 1080p LCD display. The camera is a Sony IMX 258 13MP sensor and there is an 8MP camera up front for selfies. The P9000 uses Mediatek’s MT6755M octa-core chipset and is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

Amazon will let you pay on delivery for this order but each customer can only purchase one unit. If you are interested in purchasing the Elephone P9000, just click on this link.

Elephone is working on a tri bezel-less phone at the moment called the Elephone S8. There have been teasers lately but no news of when it will hit the market. The S8 is Elephone’s take on the Xiaomi Mi MIX. It will be cheaper and be less powerful too just like the Doogee MIX.

