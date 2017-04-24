Nokia 3310 Version with 3G Band Listed on Swedish Website, HMD Responds

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

HMD’s Nokia elicited a favourite feeling of nostalgia when it launched the Nokia 3310 at the MWC 2017. The device was announced alongside the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 which had earlier made its debut in China. The new Nokia 3310 is a remodelled version of the rugged, legendary Nokia 3310 released in 2000. The feature phone unexpectedly received a lot of attention but one of its major drawbacks was the 2G band which it features.

The 2G network band makes it unsuitable for use in places like the US where the 2G network are gradually being dismantled. Also, some might find it unattractive because of the 2G band. But in a new twist, the Nokia 3310 was spotted on the website of a Swedish retailer and the website listed the 3310 as available in 2G and 3G versions. The retailer is currently accepting pre-orders for both versions.

While this is coming as a surprise, to further confirm the listing, the prices of both versions vary. The 2G version has a price tag of 699 Swedish Krona (~$78), while the 3G version comes with a price of 899 SEK (~$101). Both prices are clearly stated as tentative and could be adjusted when the device is available. But then, HMD has come out to refute the existence of a 3G version of the Nokia 3310. According to the company’s response, the 3310 remains a 2G phone. Despite this response, the retailer is still accepting pre-orders. Perhaps they know something we don’t know. So we’ll watch out for further details as the device is listed as expected in May.

As a reminder, the Nokia 3310 comes with a 2.4-inch curved window screen with an entire dimension of 115.6 x 51 x 12.8mm. The device is available in four color options — Warm Red and Yellow with glossy texture and Grey and Dark Blue with Matte finish. You can check out details on the specs from here. The Nokia 3310 is expected to go on sale in Q2 2017 globally for €49 (~$52).

