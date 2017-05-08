OnePlus 5 Render With New Dual Rear Camera Design Shows Up Online

Asides from the HTC U 11, the OnePlus 5 is the only other Snapdragon 835 phone that is trending lately. Tagged the 2017 Flagship Killer, mobile phone enthusiasts are eager to see what OnePlus comes up with.

The OnePlus 5 is rumored to join the dual camera train and feature two cameras on the back and maybe two in front too. New renders of the device have surfaced online.

The render shows the OnePlus 5 with a glass and metal body with the cameras positioned on the top left corner like that of the Xiaomi Mi 6. The front features thinner bezels at the top and bottom and there is a fingerprint scanner that doubles as a home button. The design reminds us of the Onyx Black OnePlus X.

Compare that to a different render that surfaced a few months ago. The cameras are stacked vertically in that one. There is a dual tone LED flash sitting between them and the whole setup is positioned in the middle of the phone. Which of the two renders do you prefer?

READ MORE: We Pitted Xiaomi Mi 6’s Dual Cameras vs OnePlus 3T: Check Out Which One’s Better!

OnePlus will launch their new phone this summer and it is expected to be the first phone with 8GB of RAM.

(Source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: