Lenovo Covers The Essentials As The Moto C and Moto C Plus Become Official

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Moto C line was a surprise to us when we first learned of its existence as we have always believed the Moto E series was the low end of the spectrum for Motorola phones. Turns out nothing is set in stone. Lenovo silently released the Moto C and Moto C Plus today, and both phones truly cover the essentials.

Moto C and Moto C Plus Design

Just as leaks have shown, Motorola (Lenovo) is going with more or less the same design for all its phones this year. The Moto C and Moto C Plus feature a polycarbonate micro-textured back. The design for the camera housing on the rear is the same as that of the Moto Z but the camera setup is different. You have two small circles sitting inside the larger circle, one holds the sensor and the other holds the LED flash.

Below the camera setup is the Moto batwing logo and further down is a line of circles which we believe serves as a cut-out for the speaker. The power button and volume rocker are on the left and there is an audio jack at the top, an essential for a budget device. Surprisingly, the charging port is also at the top but on the far left of the audio jack (positions are switched on the C Plus).

The front of the phone is no different from what we have seen on other budget phones. There are capacitive buttons at the bottom which do not seem to be back-lit and at the top sits the front camera, earpiece, and selfie light.

Moto C and Moto C Plus Specs

The Moto C has a 5-inch display, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of storage. It is powered by an unspecified quad-core processor. There is a 5MP camera with flash on the rear and a 2MP sensor up front with a selfie light. Motorola says the 2350mAh battery should be sufficient for use.

The Moto C is available in two models: there is a 3G only model and there is also a 4G version.

The Moto C Plus is mentioned as sporting a “larger display”. The RAM is still 1GB but the storage is doubled to 16GB. It also has dual SIM slots and a MicroSD card slot. The rear camera is an 8MP shooter with flash that Motorola says performs well under low-light conditions. The front camera is still a 2MP sensor with a dedicated selfie light.

The Moto C Plus packs a 4000mAh battery expected to last up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Moto C and Moto C Plus Pricing and Availability

Both phones will be available this Spring in Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Moto C and Moto C Plus will come in Metallic Cherry, Pearl White, Fine Gold, and Starry Black.

The 3G Moto C will sell for €89 (~$98) and the 4G variant will be priced at €99 (~$109). The Moto C Plus will be priced at €119 (~$131).

Always be the first to know. Follow us: