Meizu M5 Mid-range Smartphone Now Available in India Through Tata Cliq

India is a very good market of mid-range smartphones and Xiaomi knows it very well as it has sold millions of Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime smartphones and it has already met with amazing sales result with the recently launched Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4A smartphones. It seems that Meizu also wants to take advantage of India’s mid-range market as it has now launched the Meizu M5 smartphone in the country through Tata Cliq.

Meizu M5 had launched in China in November last year and now it is available in India with a pricing of Rs. 10,499. It has been made available exclusively through Tata Cliq and it comes in two color choices such as Blue or Champagne Gold.

In China, the Meizu M5 was made available in two models. China received a base model featuring 2 GB RAM and 16 GB inbuilt storage and the other model with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of native storage. In India, only the 3 GB + 32 GB model is available.

Read More: Meizu’s Full Screen Phone With High-End Qualcomm Chip Said To Arrive In 2018

The Meizu M5 has a 5.2-inch screen that produces a resolution of 720 x 1,280 pixels and the display features a 2.5D curved glass on top. The M5 is powered by MediaTek MT6750 SoC. It features a hybrid SIM slot that supports dual SIM cards at a time or one SIM card and microSD card.

A 13-megapixel camera is sitting on the rear side of Meizu M5 and it has a selfie snapper of 5-meagapixel. The front facing Home button houses a fingerprint reader that unlocks the device in 0.2 seconds. It is running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS that is customized with Flyme OS from Meizu. It is packed with a 3,070mAh battery and it offers connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, and v4.0 Bluetooth. Its dimensions are 147.28 x 72.8 x 8.8 mm and its weight is 138 grams.

According to the South Asia Marketing Head of Meizu, Leon Zhang, the Meizu M5 has received overwhelming response in China because of which the company decided to release it in India in a short period of time after launching it in China.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: