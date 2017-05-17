OPPO R11 Spotted on AnTuTu with Snapdragon 660, 20MP Dual Cameras

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OPPO‘s upcoming smartphone, the R11 has been spotted on the website of benchmark platform AnTuTu, listing some of the key specs of the smartphone. The OPPO R11 has been the subject of various rumours and teasers bordering on the features of the device. Just yesterday, it was reported that OPPO had started advertising the camera flagship in some major cities in China.

According to the AnTuTu listing, the OPPO R11 features Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 660 processor which was announced recently. This confirms rumours that the R11 will feature an SD 660 SoC. In a similar vein, the graphics will be powered by an Adreno 512 GPU. The OPPO R11 is listed with a 20MP rear camera as well as a 20MP selfie camera. Another feature which is confirmed is the dual rear camera setup and the specification is given as a 20MP + 20MP sensors. Other listed specifications include 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and Android 7.1 Nougat OS. While the AnTuTu document only lists the display resolution as a 1920 X1080ixels resolution, it had been rumored that the R11 will sport a 5.5-inch display.

OPPO has not officially revealed when it would launch the R11 but with the rate at which the company is intensifying arrangement for its arrival via adverts and teasers, the device may launch any moment from now.

