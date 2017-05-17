Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 to Arrive as Galaxy Note FE in June End, Claims Report

Samsung is prepping up to launch the refurbished version of Galaxy Note 7. A South Korean publication has claimed that the reincarnated edition of Galaxy Note 7 will be arriving at the end of the next month. And it will be launching as Galaxy Note FE and not as Galaxy Note 7R as recent rumors have revealed.

Why does Samsung want to call the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 as Galaxy Note FE? The “FE” is an abbreviation for “Fandom Edition” that will be targeted towards the loyal fans of Galaxy Note 7. Naming it as Fandom Edition seems to be a better approach rather than launching it as Note 7R as it would remind users about the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7.

The original Note 7 had to be discontinued in October 2016 within 3 months of launching it because its faulty battery caused it to explode suddenly. Even though the news about the explosion of Galaxy Note 7 started coming from various parts of the world, it was reported that many loyal fans refused to participate in the global recall of Galaxy Note 7. Hence, Samsung had to finally release mandatory firmware updates which rendered the Note 7 useless by turn it off completely.



Read More: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 To Feature 6.3-inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Note FE has received approval from Wi-Fi Alliance, FCC and Bluetooth SIG. These certifications indicate that the arrival of the Galaxy Note FE is close at hand. Even though the phablet is speculated to launch in June end, a recent report has revealed that its launch may get delayed as the refurbished Note 7 is yet to receive certifications two more South Korean agencies in the country.

Samsung is reportedly preparing 300,000 units of Galaxy Note FE that will be sold through leading carriers of South Korea. The Note FE is also expected to launch in China. It is poised to come in color options like Blue Coral, Black, White and Silver. In South Korea, it is pegged to cost around 700,000 won ($625) whereas in China, it may cost around $520.

The Galaxy Note FE is rumored to come with the same specs of the original Note 7. Instead of the 3,500 mAh battery present on the original model, the Note FE is speculated to feature 3,200mAh battery. It will be also running on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: