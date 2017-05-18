Snapdragon 660 Appears on GeekBench Database: Stellar Performance!

Qualcomm officially announced the Snapdragon 660 and 630 processors last week with the SD 660 coming at the top of the pack. Though a mid-range chip, the Snapdragon 660 configuration reveals it is a powerful mid-range SoC, more powerful that the SD 653. According to Qualcomm, the CPU of the SD 660 offers 20 percent better performance and its GPU offers 30 percent better graphics performance than the SD 653 chip. The chip is a 14nm chipset that includes four cores of Kryo 260 working at 2.2 GHz and another four cores of Kryo 260 functioning at 1.8 GHz. It also features an Adreno 512 GPU as well as built-in X12 LTE baseband.

The Snapdragon 660 is reported to have run through benchmark app Geekbench and the result has appeared on Geekbench database. The result shows the performance of its cores in the single core and multi-core tests. On the single core test, the SD 660 running through the test at a 1.84GHz frequency polled a total score of 1599 points. On the multi-core test, the chip scored 5639 points at the same frequency.

When the test is compared to those of the Xiaomi Mi 5S and Mi 5S Plus which both feature the Snapdragon 821 chip, a surprising closeness was observed. The SD 660 score is close to that of the SD 821 in the single-core tests and even trumps it on the multi-core test. But from the chart, it can be observed that not all the cores were at play on the Mi 5S and Mi 5S Plus’ multi-core test as they are listed to have run on only four cores in the test under review. So, the SD 660 may be a powerful mid-ranger but it won’t be anywhere near the SD 821 which reaches up to 2143 on the single-core test clocked at 2.0GHz.

