OnePlus 5 Image Surfaces with Horizontal Dual Rear Cameras

Yesterday, we had reported about an image of OnePlus 5 that appeared like its real prototype. The image revealed that the next OnePlus flagship features a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup.

Kumamoto Technology from China has been consistently stating in his Weibo posts that OnePlus 5 will be coming with a horizontally aligned dual rear cameras. However, he did not provide any evidence to support his claim. Now, a new mage has popped up as a proof on what he has been saying.

The above-leaked image which shows the backside of the OnePlus 5 reveals that it has a dual rear camera setup arranged in a horizontal design. It is positioned on the upper left corner. It features a dual-LED flash on the left side of the camera module. The design of the twin rear cameras is quite similar to the dual camera setup on Xiaomi Mi 6. The upcoming ZTE Nubia Z17 flagship phone has been also spotted with horizontal dual rear cameras on TENAA

The design of the upper and lower antenna bands of OnePlus 5 appears as they do on recent iPhones. In other words, they are placed on the upper and lower edge of the device. The image shows the OnePlus 5 in black color and it seems to sport a metallic chassis.

Since some images show the OnePlus 5 sporting a vertically arranged twin rear cameras and other leaks reveal horizontal design for the main camera, it seems that the company has been testing several prototypes of OnePlus 5 with different rear camera design.

It is interesting to note that a recent report has also suggested that OnePlus 5 would be coming with a single rear camera. It is speculated that OnePlus 5 would be coming with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 sensor that features f/1.7 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. Rumors have it that the Chinese company was supposed to use Sony IMX398 camera sensor on OnePlus 3T. However, it ended up with Sony IMX298 camera sensor. The specifications of OnePlus 5 were recently spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking site. It revealed that OnePlus 5 has a 16-megapixel rear camera.

There is lot confusion on the rear camera of OnePlus 5. One way we can know correct information on its rear camera before its official launch is when it appears on TENAA. Until then we can expect the rumor mill to build more hype on the upcoming OnePlus flagship. The OnePlus 5 is expected to get announced in June and it is also pegged to come with a costlier price tag.

