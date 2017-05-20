Nubia Z17 Press Renders Reveal Honor 8-Like Color Design

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

ZTE’s sub-brand, Nubia is set to launch a new smartphone soon. Named the Nubia Z17, it has made an appearance on TENAA and has also been seen on the official website. Invites for an event scheduled for June 1 have been sent out which we believe is for the launch of the phone.

The key features of the Nubia Z17 are its Snapdragon 835 processor, IP67 rating and dual rear cameras. The invite also hints at a form of AI integration as the letters “a” and “i” in the words “Nubiaimagination” are highlighted in red.

Alongside the invite, press renders of a Nubia smartphone have also leaked online. We want to believe they are the Nubia Z17 but they look different from the phone we saw on the website.

The phone in the render is blue with a reflective back that looks just like that of the Honor 8. This means the Nubia Z17 will have a glass back. It will also have a rear mounted fingerprint scanner positioned above the Nubia logo.

While the images cleverly avoid revealing the dual cameras, we can tell that it is definitely not a vertical setup. The Nubia logo already sits in the middle, and a few millimeters above it lies the fingerprint sensor. It won’t be sensible to place the sensors vertically with this design. We can then agree that the image from the TENAA listing which has the cameras positioned horizontally is what we should expect.

The press renders also provides a glimpse at the display which is bezel-less at the sides. We also get a look at the signature holo red home button, the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille.

The Nubia Z17 is expected to have a 5.5-inch FHD display, 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB of storage. There is a 16MP front facing camera, and a 3100mAh battery.

