Hisense H10 Unboxing & Hands-on Images: Beautiful in Silver & Black

Chinese OEM Hisense released the Hisense H10 mid-range smartphone a few days back in China and the device is already available via JD.com. Hisense is currently locked in legal battle with Sharp Corporation in the U.S over the license to produce low-end TV for the U.S market. Sharp is accusing Hisense of producing low-quality TVs and honestly, I think the design quality of the H10 puts to question that accusation. The Hisense H10 is of the highest build quality that you can wish for on a mid-range phone and the design, just see for yourself from the following hands-on / unboxing images courtesy of IThome.

The H10 is packaged in a beautiful white packaging box with Hisense printed on the body. The box casing also contains some of the specifications of the model with the key highlight of 20MP written along with the rider “shoot more beautiful you” on the body. Inside the box, you get the phone itself, a protective casing, a headphone, a USB cable and charger.

The Hisense H10 design looks quite spectacular, both on the Black and the Silver variant. The H10 comes with a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p. The display looks as of it is a curved edge display especially on the black variant but it is not. There is the presence of a 2.5D curved glass on top of the display. The front camera and flash can be noticed on top of the display. There is also no front home key but that doesn’t mean there are no bezels. There are bezels on all side but the device likely uses a virtual home button.

At the rear, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor located at the middle while the rear camera and flash are tilted to the left corner of the device. The Hisense H10 uses a metal body and the Hisense logo is embossed at the bottom part. The device also utilises a U-shaped fused antenna band design that is very obvious on the Silver version but is somehow masked on the black variant. The bottom of the device houses a single speaker, a micro USB port and an audio jack.

The new Hisense device packs a 20MP front-facing camera with a front flash and this may just be its most spectacular feature. The rear camera is configured with a 12MP Sony IMX386 which isn’t a bad one but promises crisp clear shots. The Hisense H10 packs a Snapdragon 430 chip and whatever deficiency this may result in is mitigated by a 4GB RAM and there is 64GB of storage onboard. Providing the beautiful interface is an Android 7.1 Nougat OS with Hisense’s Vision UI overlay.

The Hisense 10 will eventually be available in Blue and Pink colours in addition to the Silver and Black variants. The price is pegged at 2299 Yuan (∼$339) and it is already available on Jingdong (JD.com).

