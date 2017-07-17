Nokia 105 & Nokia 130 New Feature Phones with Low Pricing Launched

HMD Global reintroduced Nokia this year by launching phones like Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. And, it also launched a revamped version of the old Nokia 3310 entry-level phone. After releasing the Nokia 3310 (2017), the company came to know that there is great potential for feature phones. Hence, the company has launched two new entry level phones, the Nokia 105 and Nokia 130 that run on Nokia S30+ platform. These smartphones had appeared on TENNA few weeks ago.

Nokia 105 has a 1.8-inch color display and it comes in single SIM and dual SIM versions. It comes loaded with games like Snake Xenzia and try and purchase games such as Doodle Jump and Crossy Road. It supports 2G network and it includes a 800mAh capacity battery that offers a continuous talk time of 15 hours and a standby time of up to one month. As far as storage is concerned, the Nokia 105 allows users up to 500 SMS and up to 2,000 contacts. It does not feature a camera. It also features FM Radio and microUSB 2.0.

Nokia 105 features a polycarbonate chassis and tactile island keymat. It measures 112. x 49.5 x 14.4 mm and its weight is 73 grams. The Nokia 105 single SIM is priced at $14.5 and its dual-SIM model is priced at $15. It is available in color choices like Black, White and Blue.

Nokia 130 Specs, Features, Pricing

Nokia 130 also features a 1.8-inch color screen. It comes with an internal storage of 32 GB and also features a microSD card slot. It is also loaded with games like Snake Xenzia along with 5 try and purchase games from Gameloft. Its 1020mAh battery can support up to 11.5 hours of video playback and 44.5 hour of continuous playing of FM Radio. It also features Bluetooth connectivity and supports wireless Bluetooth headsets and it also includes a LED flash light. It is equipped with a camera on its rear panel.

Nokia 130 measures 111.5 x 48.4 x 14.2 mm and it comes in colors like Red, Grey and Black. The single SIM and dual SIM Nokia 130 is available with an average worldwide pricing of $21.5.

HMD Global CEO Arto Nummela commented on Nokia 105 and 130 by saying that “With more than 4 billion people remaining offline[ix] and unable to benefit from the social and economic development opportunities of the internet, simply getting connected by voice and text is still such an important step for many people around the world. More than 400 million feature phones were sold globally in 2016[x]. We cannot underestimate the need and benefit of being connected and we are dedicated to delivering devices that can enable many people around the world to expand their horizon.”

