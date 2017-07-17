Xiaomi Mi 6’s All Four Color Variants Including Bright Blue to be Available from Tomorrow

Xiaomi Mi 6 was introduced in China on April 19 and the company had confirmed that it would be coming four colors. However, at the beginning, only the black variant of Xiaomi Mi 6 was available for purchase. The white edition of Xiaomi Mi 6 was made available on July 14 and it sold very quickly. Few weeks after its launch, its Ceramic Edition was made available briefly. The other color variants of the Mi 6 would be going on sale tomorrow in the home country of China.

The four colors like Bright Black, Bright White, Bright Blue and Ceramic Black of the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be available for buying from July 18. The above poster does not provide any information on the timing of the availability of the Mi 6 color variants. It only states that these models will be priced at 2,499 Yuan (~$369).

Since white variant was exhausted within few seconds after its launch on July 14, it seems that the other variants will be sold out quickly. Xiaomi has not given any information on the number of units of each color variants of Mi 6 that will be available for buying tomorrow.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is one of the bestselling flagship phones of 2017. It will be the first smartphone to get the MIUI 9 update. Few days ago, a special edition of the phone called Xiaomi Mi 6 Jackie Chan Limited Edition with an autograph of the actor was introduced. Around two months ago, several color editions of the ceramic variant of Xiaomi Mi 6 such as gold, gray, silver, white, black, pink, champagne gold, frosted black, dark gray, cherry blossom, and blue were spotted on TENAA. However, there has been no confirmation from Xiaomi on the arrival of these color variants of Mi 6.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is available with a screen size of 5.15 inches that supports full HD resolution. It is fueled by Snapdragon 835 and 6 GB of RAM. It comes in storage models like 64 GB and 128 GB. It has a 12-megapixel dual rear camera system and an 8-megapixel frontal camera. The 3,350mAh battery is enabled with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

