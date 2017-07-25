Meizu Pro7 Spec Sheet Leaks Ahead of Tomorrow’s Launch

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Meizu Pro7 and Pro7 Plus are expected to launch tomorrow. Yesterday, Mediatek revealed the processors that will power both phones and we were surprised to learn that only one of them will get the Helio X30 SoC. Today, an image revealing key specification details has been leaked online.

The selling point of the Meizu Pro7 is its secondary LCD display mounted on the back. The spec sheet says the display measures 1.9-inches while the primary display is 5.2-inches.

The Pro7 will have two variants. One with a Helio P25 SoC and the other will be powered by the Helio X30. They will both have 4GB of RAM but storage capacity will differ. We believe the Helio P25 model will have 64GB of storage and the X30 version will get 128GB of storage.

Meizu is also joining the dual-camera train with the Pro7. The cameras are positioned above the secondary display. Both are 12MP Sony sensors and there is a 16MP shooter for the front facing camera.

Other features mentioned include Meizu’s mCharge 24W fast charging technology and Flyme 6 based on Android 7.0.

The battery capacity is still unknown and pricing has not been revealed. We also do not know what dual camera technology Meizu has adopted. The launch is 24 hours away, so we guess we can wait to find out the remaining details.

(Source, via)

