Motorola Accessories to Launch $99 Dash Cam with Wide Angle Lens

Motorola has recently debuted the Moto Z2 Force flagship and it is expected to announce the Moto G5S and Moto G5S+ smartphones soon. The company is also pegged to launch Moto M2 and Moto X4 before the end of the year. Amidst all these rumors, Motorola Accessories (does not belong to Motorola Mobility that makes smartphones) is speculated to be working on a wide-angle dash cam.

Apart from manufacturing smartphones, Motorola is quite popular for making mobile accessories and various products for public safety and home. Speculations have it that the company will be soon entering automobile accessories market by releasing a dash cam in the near future. However, this will not be its first iteration in the automobile accessories market. In the past, it had released Motorola MDC100 Dash Cam that featured a 2.8-inch display and a 2-megapixel camera.

The upcoming dash cam could be a successor for MDC100. The new dash cam from Motorola is expected to carry support for shootings at Full HD resolution of 1080p along with motion detection. There is no information on the exact configuration of the camera, but it has been revealed that it features a wide-angle lens.

It will be arriving with a bigger display of 4 inches that will support a resolution of 480 x 854. This dash cam is expected to hit the market with a pricing of $99. As far as appearance is concerned, it appears like a normal digital camera. The right side of the dash cam seems to have several buttons and the camera sensor is coupled with a dual LED flash.

For recording videos of longer duration, the upcoming Motorola dash cam will also feature a microSD card slot. The sensors present on the dash cam will assist the users in safely parking their cars. Europe will be the first market to receive it followed by the U.S. There is no information on whether other markets will be receiving the upcoming Motorola dash cam. However, as of this writing, Motorola is yet to confirm on the official launch of this dash cam.

Motorola Mobility is owned by Lenovo. However, the new dash cam won’t be launched by Motorola Mobility, but it will be a product from Motorola Accessories which belongs to a British firm called Binatone. This British company is in charge of most of the home products sold with Motorola branding.

