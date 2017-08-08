Huawei’s Honor 9 Likely Coming In An Array Of New Color Options Soon

Looks like the Honor 9 will be getting a whole new set of colour options soon and they are going to be attractive. That is if the leaked photos of the Honor flagship in different colour options which have appeared severally on Weibo are real. The Honor 9 was launched about a month ago and was officially available in four colour variants – Sea Blue, Amber Gold, Black and Seagull Gray colour, with the Black variant only becoming available a couple of weeks back.

The Honor 9 proved to be a popular smartphone and reportedly sold more than one million units in just 28 days globally. which is a record for the Honor brand. Huawei is perhaps trying to consolidate on the strong outing the device is enjoying in the market with the addition of three more variants. The colours are likely shades of green, orange and pink and obviously, they are targeted at the female folks who are more attracted to bright colours.

As far as the specs go, the Honor 9 features a 5.15-inch 1080p display and is powered by a Krin 960 chip. The processor is backed by either a 4GB RAM or 6 GB RAM. It also comes with a 64GB or 128GB storage variant. On the camera end, the Huawei Honor 9 comes with a 20MP + 12MP dual camera setup at the rear while there is an 8MP shooter up front. The device gets its power from a 3200mAh battery and runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android Nougat

