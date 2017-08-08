OPPO R11 FC Barcelona Edition Announced, Goes On Sale August 18

OPPO has officially unveiled the R11 FC Barcelona Edition in line with the several teasers which had been making the rounds before now. The OPPO R11 FC Barcelona Edition was launched in Shanghai China today with a number of premium features which made the company peg the price of this version at 3,499 Yuan (~$522). The new edition will go on sale as from August 18 at 10 AM.

OPPO’s romance with FC Barcelona dates back to the days of the OPPO R7 Plus which featured a special FC Barcelona edition. Thereafter, the OPPO R9 also featured a premium FC Barca edition and now the OPPO R11 is getting a similar treatment. One common feature of all three models is the FC Barcelona logo and official colour which they feature but the depth of customization is said to have evolved to a more intense level.However, the OPPO R9 FC Barcelona edition came with a higher price tag of 3999 Yuan ($607) and was available in Red, Blue, and Gray colours.

The OPPO R11 FC Barcelona Edition features an 18K gold-plated Barca logo at the back which is usually handcrafted in previous models. The device is coloured in a dominant Blue colour at the upper part and Red at the bottom aspect at the rear while the front part is just plain black. The two colours of Blue and Red are the official home colour of FC Barcelona and also the device uses an all-metal body. There is also a few texts at the red coloured part at the rear which indicates that OPPO is an official partner of the Catalan giant. The border between the red and blue coloured part adorns a strip of Gold coloured line which is 0.4mm wide and 0.1mm thick.

The OPPO R11 Barca edition still retains the Snapdragon 660 chipset which OPPO used on the earlier version. The new version ships with 4GB RAM onboard and as a reminder, the rest of the specs include a 20MP + 16MP dual rear camera setup, a 20 MP selfie shooter, a 5.5-inch display, a 3,000mAh battery with VOOC fast charging technology and the Color OS 3.1 UI. More pictures coming your way below.

(source)

