Helio P23 and Helio P30 Launching On August 29

Taiwanese chip manufacturer, MediaTek, has started sending out invites for an event. The event scheduled for August 29 is for the announcement of the Helio P23 and Helio P30.

The Helio P23 and P30 are the new members of the P-series which is targeted at smartphones with slim profiles. They, like the other chips in the series will offer improved battery efficiency without skipping on performance.

The details available say the Helio P23 will be an octa-core 16nm chip built by TSMC. It will support 2K displays, dual cameras, and have Cat. 7 LTE.

The Helio P30 will also be manufactured by TSMC but using a 12nm process. The P30 will be one of the 12nm chips expected to be released this year. It will have four Cortex-A72 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.5GHz. It will also support Cat. 10 LTE speeds.

Manufacturers such as Meizu, OPPO, Vivo and Gionee are said to have signed up for the Helio P23 already. When both chips are announced we may see more manufacturers pick it up for their mid-range phones. Some of these devices may even likely be released by the end of the year.

