The Dodocool DA123 Is A Lightning To 3.5mm Audio Jack Adapter With An In-line Remote

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus both ditched the 3.5mm audio jack last year, setting the standard for how audio will be consumed on iPhones henceforth. One can decide to get the Apple Airpods, Bluetooth headphones or pick up a lightning to 3.5mm audio jack adapter like the Dodocool DA123 for those who own wired earphones.

The Dodocool DA123 is a MFI certified adapter that lets you connect earphones with a 3.5mm connector to your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus. What makes it different from other adapters is the in-line remote, so you don’t have to pull out your phone to answer calls, control playback or activate Siri. There is also a bass boost button on the other side that enhances the audio experience.

The Dodocool DA123 uses 4N copper wires to ensure that audio quality isn’t lost during transmission. It is 223.65mm long and covered with soft TPE jacket for durability. It is also tangle-free.

The Dodocool DA123 lightning to 3.5mm audio jack adapter caan be picked up on Amazon US for $29.99 or £18.99 on Amazon UK. It is also available on the respective Amazon stores in Germany, Spain, Mexico, Canada and Japan.