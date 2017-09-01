Kirin 970 Details Surface Before the Official Launch at IFA 2017

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei has already confirmed that it will be holding a launch event on Sept. 2. The official invitation contains a hashtag #HuaweiMobileAI. Rumors have revealed that the Kirin 970 chipset integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be announced on the coming Saturday. The official details of the Kirin 970 chipset are not available yet, but the some of the details of the SoC have been already spotted at the IFA 2017. The details are quite similar to the leaked information of the Kirin 970 chipset that was recently shared by popular leakster, Roland Quandt.

First of all, Huawei’s new in-house chipset, the Kirin 970 that is developed by HiSilicon is manufactured by TSMC using its 10nm process. Some of the features of this octa-core processor are 12-core graphics, dual-SIP and Category 18 LTE modem. Since it is equipped with dedicated neural network silicon, the chipset is dubbed as Neural Processing Unit (NPU). It is expected to power the upcoming Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro smartphones.

The USP of the Kirin 970 is that it is integrated with an exclusive computing unit for AI. As far as performance of AI is concerned, the Kirin 970 is expected to produce 25 times better performance than similar processor based AI and is also pegged to be 50 times more power efficient. The smartphones that will be driven by Kirin 970 will be able to offer various kinds of AI features such as image recognition, interaction through voice and intelligent photo shooting.

The internal specs of the chipset are still under the wraps as it will be fully disclosed during the upcoming launch event. A snapshot that has surfaced from the floor of the IFA 2017 has revealed that Kirin 970 would be featuring four cores of Cortex A73 running at 2.4 GHz and four cores of Cortex A53 clocking at 1.8 GHz. The octa-core processor will be coupled with Mali-G72 MP12 graphics. It is the most recent graphics from ARM. The dual ISP will offer features like motion detection and low light enhancement.

It will support HDR 10, 4K video decoding at 60 fps and 4K video encoding at 30 fps. The Cat. 18 LTE modem will support download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps. It will be also coming with TEE and inSE security engines.

Do you think that the performance of the Kirin 970 will be on par with rivals like Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895?

