Galaxy Note 8 Launching in China on September 13: This Makes Three Big Launches in Three days!

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Contrary to an earlier rumour of a September 29 launch, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be launched in China on September 13. To this end, a launch invitation to the Note 8 Unpacked which would be held in the Beijing 751 D -PARK 79 in China.

The timing of the launch event is quite interesting, considering that the Mi Mix 2 is already billed to launch in China on September 11 and in addition to that, the flagship Apple iPhone 8 is set to be announced on September 12 in the U.S. The Galaxy note 8 China launch makes it a schedule of three big events in three consecutive days. The three models are all expected to feature a bezel-less full-screen design.

The Galaxy Note 8 has already been launched in the U.S and so it is the only model among the three expected models whose specifications and photos as well as price are already in the open. Also, the Galaxy Note 8 China Edition has got TENAA certification with model numbers SM-N9500 and SM-N9508. The TENAA listing shows the Note China Edition will come in Black, Blue and Gold colors and the specs will basically similar to that launched in New York. The only difference seems to be that there will be a 4GB RAM version meant for the Chinese market, according to the TENAA listing. There might also be an 8GB RAM version just like it Samsung did for the botched Galaxy Note 7 in China.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 & iPhone 8 Compared

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is equipped with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1440pixels resolution. The device comes with a Snapdragon 835 version as well as an Exynos 8895-powered model with 6GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options.There is also a 3,300mAh battery on board. The Note 8 also packs a 12MP wide angle + 12MP Telephoto camera Both lenses support OIS optical image stabilization which is the first in the world. In addition, it also supports 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. The device is expected to come with a price of 6,088 Yuan (~$915) in China for the 6GB base variant, perhaps.

(source)