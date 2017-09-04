Vivo X20, X20 Plus Alleged Specifications Appear as Official Launch Nears

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus are the upcoming smartphones from Vivo. Speculations have it that X20 duo may debut on coming Thursday in India. Fresh information that have emerged from China have revealed the alleged specifications of the Vivo X20 and X20 Plus.

Previous reports have revealed the Vivo X20 and X20 Plus would be coming with a bezel-less smartphone. The real-life images of the smartphone of the alleged Vivo X20 phone that appeared in the previous week also corroborated on the rumors of bezel-less design. Fresh details coming from Chinese media has revealed that the Vivo X20 would be featuring a 5.2-inch display and the larger Vivo X20 Plus would be fitted with a 5.5-inch screen. These displays are expected to deliver an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Snapdragon 630 is rumored to power the Vivo X20 whereas the Snapdragon 660 may be present under the hood of the X20 Plus. Both the chipsets are speculated to be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. The Vivo X20 may house 64 GB of inbuilt storage and the X20 Plus may come with 128 GB of native storage. The report suggests that both phones will be coming with a front-facing camera of 24-megapixel.

These handsets are expected to come preloaded with Android 7.1 Nougat OS. A leaked render of the Vivo X20 shows the front and backside of the phone. The fingerprint scanner is not visible on either side of the phone which indicates that it may feature an in-screen fingerprint reader. A 3,500mAh battery is speculated to power both phones. These phones are expected to arrive with full metallic chassis.

Some markets are expected to receive these smartphones as Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus. Some markets like India are speculated to receive them as Vivo V7 and Vivo V7+. In the previous month, the Chinese firm had confirmed that it would be holding a launch event in India on Sept. 7 to unveil the selfie focused Vivo V7+. The image shown in the press invite suggests that Vivo V7+ would be arriving with bezel-less design just like the render of the Vivo X20 render shown above.

There is no information available on the launch date of the Vivo X20 and X20 Plus and their pricing. More information are expected to surface soon in this week through the unveiling of Vivo V7+.

