Sony May Switch to New “Mirai” Design Instead of OmniBalance at Mobile World Congress 2018?

Sony had introduced its iconic OmniBalance design on Sony Xperia Z smartphone that was launched in 2013. After the launch of Xperia Z2 in 2014, Sony was expected to stop making smartphones with OmniBalance design. However, the Japanese company continued to stick to its old design. The recently launched Sony Xperia XZ1 flagship phone also sports the same design. New information suggests that Sony may introduce a smartphone with newn design at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 which indicates that the company would finally bid goodbye to OmniBalance design.

An industry insider had revealed in the previous week that Sony will be introducing a new design concept dubbed as Mirai on its smartphones that will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. Since Mirai is a Japanese word for “future,” the leaked information hints that the 2017 Sony Xperia smartphones will sport a futuristic design. However, there is no information available on what sort of design Sony’s Mirai concept will carry.

This year several flagship and high-end smartphones have launched with full screen design such a LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and Apple iPhone X. It appears that Sony may also switch to full screen design as previous reports have revealed that it is working on a bezel-less smartphone.

Sony Xperia X Ultra is a rumored phablet from the company that is expected to house a 6.45-inch Ultra-Wide display. It is expected to deliver an aspect ratio of 21:9. The rumor mill has revealed that the smartphone is driven by Snapdragon 660 chipset. Other speculated features of the Xperia X Ultra include 4 GB of RAM, Android 7.0 Nougat, 19-megapixel rear camera, 13-megapixel front camera, IP68 certified chassis and 3,050mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.

Moreover, at the end of April, Japan Display had unveiled its 6-inch Full Active LCD panel that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. Since it is a water-resistant display, it can be used with wet fingers. As Sony is known for using LCD panels made by Japan Display, speculations are rife that some of the 2017 Sony Xperia smartphones may feature Full Active panel from Japan Display.

We advise our readers to take this report with a grain of salt as there is no concrete evidence to prove that Sony will quit making phones with OmniBalance design from next year.

