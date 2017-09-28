Images of LeEco Le X7 Prototype Leaks But Don’t Expect It To Launch

It remains to be seen if LeEco’s mobile and smart TV arms will rise again. These subsidiaries alongside a number of others have suffered heavy losses. Debts have been left unpaid and assets have been frozen. In the midst of all these negative news, leaks of smartphones that should have been launched have surfaced online. Today, we have images of a prototype LeEco Le X7 smartphone.

The LeEco Le X7 doesn’t have any bells and whistles that will make you wish for it to be released. The design is typical LeEco – bezels, a metal body, and the black bars around the screen to create a pseudo edge-to-edge appearance.

The top bezel has the sensor, earpiece and a front facing camera. There are no visible capacitive buttons on the chin, but if you are familiar with LeEco phones, you’ll know they are there but are just not lit up.

The unit is rose gold and there are antenna lines in the familiar U-design at the top and bottom. The phone looks like it has dual rear cameras but we think the circle at the bottom is a LED flash and not a second camera. The camera setup is a bit raised and below it is LeEco’s signature mirror fingerprint scanner.

The LeEco Le X7 has an IR blaster at the top sitting beside a secondary mic. Volume rocker and power button are positioned on the right. We can’t see the left side and bottom of the phone but they should house the SIM tray slot and USB Type-C port respectively.

One of the images shows the about section of the phone. We see that the model number of the Le X7 is LEX550. The phone is running EUI 5.8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with a July 2016 security level patch. It also reveals the processor as a deca-core chip clocked at 2.3GHz.

READ MORE: LeEco Reveals Chinese Authorities Scuttled Its Failed Acquisition Of Vizio

The LeEco Le X7 may have gotten attention if it was released last year or at most in the first quarter of this year. But now, it is best left in the company’s museum.

(Source)