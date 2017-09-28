Redmi Note 5 Renders Based On Early Leaks Reveal Dual Rear Cameras But Same Design As The Note 4

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi smartphones are divided into two categories – the Redmi series which caters to the entry-level and mid-range category and the Mi series which are mainly flagships with the exception of the Mi Max series which is a mid-range phone.

The Redmi series is already in its 5th generation and the Redmi Note 5A is the first that has been announced. There was a leaked image a few days ago that hinted that a Redmi 5 Plus may soon launch but most people are eager to see the Redmi Note 5 which is the king of the series.

We have got our hands on some renders of the Redmi Note 5 based on early leaks. These images and specs are unconfirmed but may help in shaping your imagination of the upcoming smartphone.

The renders show that the design of the Redmi Note 5 will mostly remain the same as that of the Redmi Note 4 with a few additions. The display is expected to remain 5.5-inches with a metal body around it. Not only does the screen remain the same size but the capacitive buttons will also retain their spots. This design shows that an 18:9 full-screen display is not in the picture.

Physical button placements are the same as well as ports, speaker grille and SIM tray. However, the Redmi Note 5 is expected to make the switch to USB Type-C.

The Redmi Note 5 may follow the trend of its predecessors – first arriving with a Mediatek processor, Helio P25 in this case; and then a Snapdragon 660, though we presume the 630 looks like a more plausible choice. It will come in 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM configurations with 32GB and 64GB of storage respectively.

The renders show the phone with dual rear cameras in the same vertical design as the Redmi Pro. The difference between both will be in the position of the LED flash. While it sits in between the two sensors in the Pro, it is between the second sensor and the fingerprint scanner in the Note 5.

The camera configuration is expected to be a 16MP + 5MP combo. The front camera on the other hand is a 12MP sensor. Other features expected are a 4000mAh battery, 4G VoLTE, and NFC (not so sure about this happening). It should come with MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

The Redmi Note 5 should launch before the end of the year and we hope it is a worthy upgrade over its predecessors.

