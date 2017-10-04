OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 4.5.11 Update Released for Fixing YouTube Lag, 4G+ Problems

At the end of the previous month, OnePlus had released OxygenOS 4.5.0 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones. The Chinese manufacturer has now released OxygenOS 4.5.11 update for OnePlus 5. Even though many users in Canada have received the update, there was no official announcement on its arrival. In the previous month, the company had released OxygenOS 4.5.10 to bring camera improvements and system optimizations.

The OxygenOS 4.5.11 is a big fixing update that has been released to fix some issues that OnePlus 5 users have reported since its launch. Some users had claimed that while using YouTube, the video lagged behind the audio while others had reported about poor 4G+ network strength in some areas. The update has been rolled out to resolve these issues.

Some OnePlus 5 users have complained about adaptive brightness issue. This issue has also been fixed by the new update. The OxygenOS 4.5.11 also fixes display issues of some UI elements. However, there is no precise information to know what those issues are.

The OxygenOS 4.5.11 update also brings along security patches for the September month. These patches would be able to protect OnePlus 5 from the recent Blueborne vulnerability. After installing the update, users have also noticed that the apps are launching faster than before. The update also brings the ability to customize the notification ringtone.

As mentioned above, the update is currently available in Canada and is being gradually rolled out in phases. Hence, it may take couple of weeks for all the OnePlus 5 devices to receive OxygenOS 4.5.11.

As far as Android 8.0 Oreo update is concerned, OnePlus has confirmed recently that the new firmware will be brought to OnePlus 5 before the end of this year. OnePlus 3 and 3T are the other smartphones from the company that are eligible to receive Android 8.0 Oreo upgrade. The Chinese firm is expected to begin beta testing of its Oreo update before making it widely available to its users.

Have you received the new OxygenOS update on your OnePlus 5? Share us your experience by posting your comments below.

