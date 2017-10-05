The Nokia 9 Looks Good With Its Coat of Polished Blue

We have seen a bunch of renders of the Nokia 9 surface online but it has always been the same color – Polished Copper. The maker of those renders decided to make fresh ones but in a blue shade similar to that of the Nokia 8.

The Polished Blue Nokia 9 keeps the design of the Polished Copper variant. Personally, I do not like the copper color but Nokia is not new to using it. The Lumia 930 released in 2014 has a similar color but it is called Bright Orange.

The Nokia 9 is curvy. The glass covering the screen curves towards the back and the glass on the rear curves to the front. Both of them meet at the aluminium frame. The top and bottom bezels are thinner but not super thin.

The Nokia 9 has dual rear cameras in a vertical setup with a LED flash flanking it on the right. Right under the sensors sit a circular fingerprint scanner.

Beneath the glass and metal body, the Nokia 9 is expected to come with the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform, 6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It is also expected to come with an IP68 rating and wireless charging support.

The guess is it will cost as much as (~$877) when it launches. HMD Global has not announced a date yet but it sure should launch this quarter.

