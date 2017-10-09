Honor 7X TENAA Listings Reveal 4 GB RAM, 64 GB & 128 GB Storage Options, 18:9 Display

Previous reports have revealed that the BND-AL10 and BND-TL10 are the variants of the upcoming of the Honor 7X smartphone. Since both the variants have now received TENAA certification, the entire specifications of the Honor 7X have been revealed.

The Honor 7X measures 156.5x 75.3 x 7.6mm and its weight is 165 grams. The BND-AL10 and BND-TL10 variants of the Honor 7X have identical specs. However, the listings suggest that the latter will be a China Mobile carrier variant whereas the former will be a regular edition. The Honor 7X will be coming in three color choices such as black, blue and gold. The images of the smartphone that have surfaced on TENAA show that it features a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Previous rumors have revealed that the Honor 7X would be coming in two models such as 3 GB of RAM + 32 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM + 64 GB of storage. However, the TENAA listing for the BND-AL10 model has been modified. It states that the model featuring 4 GB RAM + 32 GB of storage has been replaced by 4 GB of RAM + 128 GB storage. Hence, there is a possibility that that the Honor 7X may not be available in 3 GB RAM option. The smartphone will also feature an external storage slot that will support up to 256 GB of microSD card.

The TENAA listings have revealed that the Honor 7X will be featuring a 5.93-inch display that will support a FHD+ resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels. This suggests that the handset will feature an elongated display like the recently unveiled Honor 9i and it will offer an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The Geekbench listing of the Honor 7X as well as some of its recent reports have revealed that the handset is powered by 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 chipset. It will be fueled by 3,240mAh battery. The handset will come preinstalled with Android 7.0 Nougat that will be customized with Emotion UI skin. For photography, it is expected to house a dual camera system on its rear panel that will include a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It will be arriving with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Honor 7X is scheduled to get announced on Oct. 11. Its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM model is expected to be priced around 2,099 Yuan (~$315).

