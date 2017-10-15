Lenovo Launches ¥1599 (~$243) Moto Green Pomelo Smartphone in China

Just when you might have though Lenovo was done releasing Motorola smartphones for the year, it takes us by surprise with the Moto Green Pomelo – a “new” smartphone, probably under a brand new line.

One look at the device and you won’t be incorrect to say this is the Moto G5S. So you should understand why we though Lenovo was releasing the Moto G5S in China. The fruit sent alongside the invite is actually a pomelo and not a grapefruit. Both devices are nearly identical on the exterior save for the Pomelo fruit logo at the bottom of the rear plate.

On the inside, the Moto Green Pomelo shares lots of similarities with the Moto G5S as well. It has the same 5.2-inch 1080p display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. There is a Snapdragon 430 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz and an Adreno 505 GPU.

Where it differs from the international variant of the Moto G5S is in the RAM and cameras. Just like the Indian variant, the Green Pomelo packs 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It also has a 16MP front facing camera unlike the international/Indian variant that has a 5MP sensor. Rear camera remains a 16MP f/2.0 Samsung sensor and both cameras have LED flash.

The Moto Green Pomelo packs a 3,000mAh battery and comes with Motorola’s 15W TurboPower charger. There is NFC, a front mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 4.2. You also get a hybrid dual SIM support.

Motorola ships the Moto Green Pomelo with ZUI 3.1 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Notwithstanding, you still get the familiar Moto Actions. The phone comes in Cool Black and Rose Gold and will retail for ¥1599 (~$243).

By the way Motorola, where is the Moto M2?