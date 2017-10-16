Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro Leaked Shots Appear Before Official Launch

Huawei Mate 10 series will be unveiled today in Germany. Just ahead of the official announcement, the rumor mill has revealed leaked photos of the Mate 10 series phones.

The images in this post reportedly belongs to the dummy units of the Mate 10 series. The first phone in the above image does not feature a Home button which suggests that it could be fitted with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The second device has a physical Home button below the display. These two units could two variants of the regular Mate 10.

The third one is an elongated smartphone with a Mate 10 Pro moniker written on it screen. It seems to support an aspect ratio of 18:9 and recent leaks have revealed that it will be coming with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The two variants of the regular Mate 10 will be supporting an aspect ratio of 16:9.

The above image shows the glossy rear of the Mate 10 series which indicates that these smartphones will be arriving with a glass back and a metallic frame. Speculations have it that the Mate 10 phones will come with IP67 certified chassis. The rear side also features a textured strip on the which the Leica branded dual cameras are placed.

Read More: Huawei Mate 10 Pro Render Surfaces Featuring A Smart Pen

Previous reports have revealed that the Mate 10 phones will be available in color choices like Obsidian Black, Sapphire Blue and Gold Mocha. Fresh information suggests that the Mate 10 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack. However, the Mate 10 Pro is unlikely to feature it. The Mate 10 phones are also rumored to support wireless charging. The dual camera system is expected to include 12-megapixel + 20-megapixel sensors.

Apart from Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer is also expected to unleash the premium Mate 10 Porsche Design and the budget-friendly Mate 10 Lite. The Mate 10 is expected to arrive with 4 GB of RAM and it is pegged to be priced around 4,299 Yuan (~$654). The Mate 10 Pro is expected to feature 6 GB of RAM and may cost around 5,499 Yuan (~$836). The Porsche Design variant may feature 8 GB of RAM and may carry a pricing of about 9,299 Yuan (~$1413). The Mate 10 Lite may cost around $412.

(source)