OnePlus Sends Out Invite for 5th of November Event, Contains Clues for OnePlus 5T

The OnePlus 5 is out of stock in a lot of markets. When we first reported the occurrence, some countries still had a few color variants. At the moment India, Hong Kong, and Chinese Mainland are the only markets that still have it in stock and the reason for that isn’t far fetched. OnePlus has sent out invites for an event on the 5th of November and we think it is for the OnePlus 5T.

First, the date is a major hint – OnePlus 5TH of November. If you also look closely at the image, you should be able to see the silhouette of a phone with a significantly thin top bezel compared to the OnePlus 5. What’s more is that there is a vertical line that runs from the top bezel to form a T.

The event is scheduled to hold at the Shenzhen Spring Sports Center and will most likely be livestreamed. Key feature rumored to be coming to the OnePlus 5T is a 6-inch 18:9 display. However, we presume that the changes will not be limited to just that.

The OnePlus 5T may eventually ditch the earphone jack in favor of an IP67 rating that makes it waterproof. It may also feature a redesigned back with the dual rear cameras sitting in a new position. Lastly, the phone may get a slightly larger battery and launch with Android Oreo. Though we won’t be surprised if it comes with Android Nougat and gets the update to Oreo later.

READ MORE: Latest OxygenOS Open Beta Update Brings Android Oreo to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

Are you excited about the OnePlus 5T or you are angry at the company’s tradition of releasing a successor in such a short span? Please let us know in the comment box.

(Via)