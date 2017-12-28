Samsung Galaxy S9 And Galaxy S9 Plus Gets Certified By FCC

Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphones — Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, which are expected to launch a month earlier than their predecessors, have passed an important milestone. Both the devices have been certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, clearing a major hurdle for the company to officially launch them.

The FCC has certified the international unlocked models, which carries the model number SM-G960F and SM-G965F for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus respectively. While the international variants have been listed, there is no sign of the carrier-specific models as well the models for the Asian market.

Although the phones have cleared the FCC certification, the listing does not reveal specifications. Strangely, it doesn’t even have the design sketch of the phone which is usually present in the listing. This could be because Samsung applied for the clearance certificate in mid-November and the design may not have been finalized then.

The phone’s certification at this point could be an indication that the reports regarding the early announcement of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are indeed true. Several reports have suggested that South Korean giant’s next-generation flagship smartphones will be officially announced at Mobile World Congress 2018 in February.

According to the rumours, the Galaxy S9 series will not be a significant upgrade to the Galaxy S8 series and will instead be focusing on providing a more refined user experience. The phone’s design will be almost similar to that of the Galaxy S8 series. The Galaxy S9 is expected to feature a 5.8-inch display whereas the Galaxy S9 Plus is expected to come with a 6.2-inch display. Both will flaunt a bezel-less Infinity Display.

The rumour mill suggests that the Galaxy S9 will feature a single camera on the back panel while the S9 Plus will feature a dual camera setup, stacked vertically. The Galaxy S9 will have an integrated front-facing camera setup that will include two cameras — one for Iris scanning while the other one for photography.

While there is a possibility of the Samsung Galaxy S9 series devices getting announced at MWC, the phone’s are not expected to go on sale immediately after the announcement. It may take a couple of weeks to make the devices available in the market. The availability of the devices is expected to be in early March.

