Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra CAD Renders Appear as Launch Nears

The Sony H4133 and Sony H4233 smartphones that have appeared in the recent leaks are rumored to respectively debut as Sony Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra. Popular tipster @OnLeaks has released the CAD renders of both the smartphones.

According to the details that have surfaced with the CAD renders of the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra, it will be measuring 162.5 x 80 x 9.5mm and may come with a 6-inch display. On the other side, the Xperia XA2 is a smaller device that measures 141.6 x 70.4 x 9.6mm. It is expected to arrive with a 5-inch display.

The appearance of these phones clearly suggest that they won’t be sporting a full screen design. This means Xperia XA2 duo will be supporting the old aspect ratio of 16:9. The bottom edge of both phones features a USB-C port whereas the topside of the phone has a 3.5mm audio jack. The upper bezel appears thick and it seems to feature dual front-facing cameras.

The back panel of the Sony Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra is fitted with a camera sensor and below it is a fingerprint scanner. The Xperia logo can be seen sitting near the center on both phones. The left edge of the phone appears barren, but its right side is equipped with volume rocker, power key and a dedicated button for launching the camera.

According to the GFXBench listing of Xperia XA2 Ultra, it will be fueled by Snapdragon 630 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It will be coming with an internal storage of 64 GB. Its rear-facing camera will be of 21-megapixel. It will come pre-loaded with Android 8.0 Oreo OS. The GFXBench listing suggests that one of the dual front-facing camera sensors of the XA2 Ultra is of 16-megapixel.

The Sony Xperia XA2 has also appeared on GFXBench in the recent past. It has been found that the handset will be featuring a 5.2-inch display that will support full HD resolution. Like the XA2 Ultra, the XA2 will be powered by Snapdragon 630 chipset and 3 GB of RAM. It will be packed with a native storage of 32 GB. It is likely to feature the same 21-megapixel rear camera that will be available on the Xperia XA2 Ultra. One of the front-facing cameras of the XA2 will be of 8-megapixel.

