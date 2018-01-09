Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime Gets Listed On Amazon India, Specs Revealed

Last month, Amazon India teased the launch of a new Samsung On-series phone on its website. However, the company refrained from revealing any details. Now, Amazon India has listed Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime on its e-commerce platform.

While Amazon has listed the phone, Samsung is yet to make the official announcement. We are expecting the phone to be officially launched in the coming days and will soon be available for purchase after the announcement.

Currently, Amazon India has created a dedicated page for the new Galaxy On7 Prime with a “notify me” subscription option. The listing has also revealed some key specifications of the device. The company describes the phone as “ultra-slick”, measuring just 8mm in thickness.

The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime features a 5.5-inch Full-HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor. It will be available in two variants based on the memory configuration — 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot, allowing users to further expand the storage capacity up to 256GB.

Coming to the camera department, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel camera on the back with an LED flash and f/1.9 aperture. On the front, it features the same 13-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture. The Galaxy On7 Prime will support Samsung Pay Mini for mobile payments. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat operating system-based company’s own UI on top.

While the Amazon India listing on the Galaxy On7 Prime reveals most of the specifications, the phone’s pricing and availability information are not yet known. For that, it seems that we’ll have to wait for the official announcement.

In a relative news, Samsung is also going to launch its Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+ smartphones in India later this month. The landing page of Galaxy A8+ is now live on Amazon India, where the phone will be available exclusively.

