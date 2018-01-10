LG G7 Key Specs Leaked; Will be Arriving with OLED Display, SD 845, 6 GB RAM, Dual Selfie Cameras and More

ET News, a South Korean publication had recently revealed that the LG G7 would be launching in March and it will be released in the market in April. Today, the same publication has revealed the key specs of the LG G7.

The publication claims that LG will be beginning the mass production of the LG G7 in March. Since it will be arriving in South Korea in April, the company is delaying its release by a month when compared to the market release of the LG G6 in the previous year. Other sources have claimed that the LG G7 would be available in South Korea after April 20.

A South Korean telecom operator has claimed that LG is unlikely to release the LG G7 at the Mobile World Congress (2018) that will be held in the next month. However, Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagship phones at the MWC 2018 event. The newly appointed chief of the mobile division, Hwang Jung-hwan said that the company is not worry about the fact that the Galaxy S9 will be launching in March, but it will be focusing on the G7 differentiation.

The Snapdragon 845 chipset is expected to power the LG G7 smartphone. The probable reason why the G7 will be releasing in the market after the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is that the initial supply of the chipset will go to Samsung for powering the Galaxy S9 duo.

The LG G7 is likely to feature the same FullVision OLED display that is present on the LG V30 flagship. The SD 845 chipset will be coupled with 6 GB of RAM. It will be also featuring an IP68 certified chassis. Other rumored features of the smartphone include FM radio, dual rear cameras, dual selfie cameras, iris scanner, and wireless charging. A recent report has revealed that it will carry support for Quick Charge 4.

